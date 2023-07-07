Copa Holdings (CPA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Copa Holdings (CPA) closed at $110.17 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.99% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the holding company for Panama's national airline had lost 1.9% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 6.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.1% in that time.

Copa Holdings will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Copa Holdings is projected to report earnings of $3.26 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 918.75%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $784.29 million, up 13.11% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $15.61 per share and revenue of $3.43 billion, which would represent changes of +88.98% and +15.67%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Copa Holdings. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.7% higher. Copa Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Copa Holdings currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.99. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.54.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

