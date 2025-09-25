Copa Holdings (CPA) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Copa Holdings (CPA) closed at $117.36 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.75% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.5%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.5%.

Coming into today, shares of the holding company for Panama's national airline had gained 1.9% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 2.03%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.74%.

The upcoming earnings release of Copa Holdings will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $4.04, marking a 15.43% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $916.67 million, up 7.25% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $16.53 per share and a revenue of $3.61 billion, signifying shifts of +13.53% and +4.73%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Copa Holdings. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Copa Holdings presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Copa Holdings is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 7.23. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 10.34.

Meanwhile, CPA's PEG ratio is currently 1.04. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Transportation - Airline stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.8 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, positioning it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

