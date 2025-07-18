Copa Holdings (CPA) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Copa Holdings (CPA) closed at $108.13, marking a -1.06% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.32%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.05%.

Shares of the holding company for Panama's national airline witnessed a gain of 5.35% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Transportation sector with its gain of 5.14%, and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 5.37%.

The upcoming earnings release of Copa Holdings will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 6, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $3.22, signifying a 11.81% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $833.21 million, up 1.69% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $16.59 per share and revenue of $3.59 billion. These totals would mark changes of +13.94% and +4.34%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Copa Holdings. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Copa Holdings is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Copa Holdings is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.59. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.12.

One should further note that CPA currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.77. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Transportation - Airline stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.88 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, positioning it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

