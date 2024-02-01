Copa Holdings (CPA) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Copa Holdings (CPA) closed the latest trading day at $97.57, indicating a +1.57% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.97%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.3%.

The holding company for Panama's national airline's shares have seen a decrease of 3.95% over the last month, not keeping up with the Transportation sector's loss of 2.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.58%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Copa Holdings in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 7, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $3.88, showcasing a 13.59% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $893.57 million, up 0.33% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Copa Holdings. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.22% higher. Right now, Copa Holdings possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Copa Holdings is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.07. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 8.13 for its industry.

One should further note that CPA currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.34. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Transportation - Airline stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.57 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

