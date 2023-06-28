Copa Holdings (CPA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Copa Holdings (CPA) closed at $106.96, marking a -1.72% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.93%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the holding company for Panama's national airline had gained 2.45% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 6.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.22% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Copa Holdings as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.08, up 862.5% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $784.54 million, up 13.15% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $15.21 per share and revenue of $3.43 billion. These totals would mark changes of +84.14% and +15.58%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Copa Holdings. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.93% higher. Copa Holdings is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Copa Holdings is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.16. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.23.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CPA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

