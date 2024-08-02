Copa Holdings (CPA) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Copa Holdings (CPA) reached $84.02, with a -1.91% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.84%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.43%.

Heading into today, shares of the holding company for Panama's national airline had lost 7.21% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 16.04% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 0.43% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Copa Holdings in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 7, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.87, signifying a 26.79% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $841.01 million, up 3.93% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $16.24 per share and a revenue of $3.67 billion, indicating changes of -3.28% and +6.12%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Copa Holdings. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.61% decrease. Copa Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Copa Holdings's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.27. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 9.51 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that CPA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.42. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Transportation - Airline was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.88 at yesterday's closing price.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 229, positioning it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.