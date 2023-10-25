Copa Holdings (CPA) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Copa Holdings (CPA) closed at $80.73, marking a -1.52% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.43%.

Shares of the holding company for Panama's national airline have depreciated by 7.66% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Transportation sector's loss of 5.91% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.55%.

The upcoming earnings release of Copa Holdings will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 15, 2023. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $3.62, reflecting a 24.4% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $875.08 million, reflecting an 8.11% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $14.62 per share and revenue of $3.45 billion. These totals would mark changes of +77% and +16.28%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Copa Holdings. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.7% higher. Copa Holdings is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Copa Holdings is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 5.61. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.46, so one might conclude that Copa Holdings is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that CPA has a PEG ratio of 0.29 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Transportation - Airline industry stood at 0.35 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 232, which puts it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CPA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

