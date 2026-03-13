Copa Holdings (CPA) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest close session, Copa Holdings (CPA) was down 1.83% at $110.38. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.61% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.93%.

Shares of the holding company for Panama's national airline have depreciated by 25.27% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Transportation sector's loss of 8.64%, and the S&P 500's loss of 2.25%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Copa Holdings in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $4.8, marking a 12.15% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.02 billion, indicating a 13.26% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $18.32 per share and a revenue of $4.07 billion, indicating changes of +12.53% and +12.52%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Copa Holdings. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.63% higher. Copa Holdings is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Copa Holdings is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.14. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 8.03 for its industry.

We can also see that CPA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.75. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Transportation - Airline industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.45.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, placing it within the top 16% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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