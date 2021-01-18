Copa Holdings (CPA) December Traffic, Load Factor Fall Y/Y

Copa Holdings CPA reported a significant decline in traffic for December 2020 on a year-over-year basis due to coronavirus-led low travel demand. Consolidated traffic, measured in revenue passenger miles (RPMs), plunged 65.7% year over year to 622.6 million.

The airline’s capacity (measured in available seat miles/ASMs) declined 60.8% year over year to 832.3 million in December. Load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) slipped 10.6 percentage points to 74.8% as traffic declined more than the contraction in capacity.

Despite this massive year-over-year decline, the picture was brighter sequentially. Notably, the December decline in traffic was less than the November traffic decline of 74.6%. This reflects the gradual improvement in air-travel demand. Even the capacity contraction of 72.3% in November was greater than the December figure.

The gradual uptick in the traffic scenario can be gauged from Copa Holdings’ stock price movement over the past month. Shares of this Latin-American carrier have gained 5.9% in the period against its industry's 0.9% dip.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Copa Holdings currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Transportation sector are FedEx Corporation FDX, ArcBest Corporation ARCB and Herc Holdings HRI, each presently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Long-term (three-five years) expected earnings per share growth rate of FedEx, ArcBest and Herc Holdings is pegged at 12%, 9.8% and 12.6%, respectively.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.



Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.



See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



FedEx Corporation (FDX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA): Free Stock Analysis Report



ArcBest Corporation (ARCB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.