Copa Holdings (CPA) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Copa Holdings (CPA) ended the recent trading session at $91.51, demonstrating a +1.4% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 4.84%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 3.98%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 5.97%.

The holding company for Panama's national airline's shares have seen a decrease of 5.93% over the last month, surpassing the Transportation sector's loss of 18.14% and falling behind the S&P 500's loss of 4.7%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Copa Holdings in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.78, down 9.79% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $892.3 million, down 0.13% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $15.60 per share and a revenue of $3.64 billion, indicating changes of +7.14% and +5.63%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Copa Holdings. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.2% higher within the past month. Copa Holdings is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Copa Holdings is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 5.78. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 7.28 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that CPA currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.79. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Transportation - Airline industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.59 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

