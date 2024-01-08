Copa Holdings (CPA) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

Copa Holdings (CPA) closed the most recent trading day at $103.50, moving +0.47% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the holding company for Panama's national airline had gained 5.64% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 4.07%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.9%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Copa Holdings in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $3.83, showcasing a 14.7% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $880.99 million, reflecting a 1.08% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Copa Holdings. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Copa Holdings is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Copa Holdings is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.79. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 8.22 for its industry.

It's also important to note that CPA currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.38. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Transportation - Airline industry stood at 0.31 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CPA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

