Copa Holdings Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CPA

In trading on Friday, shares of Copa Holdings S.A. (Symbol: CPA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $78.26, changing hands as high as $79.72 per share. Copa Holdings S.A. shares are currently trading up about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CPA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CPA's low point in its 52 week range is $64.47 per share, with $97.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $79.86.

