Copa Holdings Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CPA

Looking at the chart above, CPA's low point in its 52 week range is $99.32 per share, with $156.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $133.75.
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Also see: CEF Channel
VGT Historical Stock Prices
Canadian ex-dividend calendar
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