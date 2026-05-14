Copa Holdings Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CPA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Copa Holdings S.A. (Symbol: CPA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $123.04, changing hands as high as $133.69 per share. Copa Holdings S.A. shares are currently trading up about 15.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CPA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CPA's low point in its 52 week range is $99.32 per share, with $156.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $133.75.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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