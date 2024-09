(RTTNews) - Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) Wednesday said its revenue passenger miles, commonly known as traffic, increased 5.8 percent to 2.215 billion for the month of August.

Load factor declined to 85.1 percent from 87 percent a year ago.

Available seat miles or ASM for the month increased 8.2 percent year-on-year to 2.603 billion.

