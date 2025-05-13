Copa Holdings April 2025 Traffic Improves Year Over Year

Copa Holdings, S.A. CPA reported traffic numbers for April 2025 on the back of upbeat air-travel demand. Driven by high passenger volumes, revenue passenger miles (RPM: a measure of traffic) improved on a year-over-year basis in April.

To match the demand swell, CPA is increasing its capacity. In April, available seat miles (ASM: a measure of capacity) increased 5.2% year over year. Revenue passenger miles increased 5.5% year over year. Since traffic outpaced capacity expansion, the load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) rose to 86.8% from 86.6% in April 2024.

CPA’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance

CPA currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Shares of CPA have gained 12.8% so far this year against a 12.5% decline of the Zacks Airline industry.

CPA Stock YTD Price Comparison



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

April 2025 Traffic of Other Airline Companies

Apart from Copa Holdings, other airline companies that have reported traffic numbers for April 2025 are LATAM Airlines Group ( LTM ) and Ryanair Holdings RYAAY.

LATAM Airlines

LATAM Airlines reported a year-over-year increase in revenue passenger-kilometers (RPK: a measure of air traffic) for the month of April 2025.

LATAM Airlines reported a 6.9% year-over-year increase in consolidated capacity, measured in available seat-kilometers (ASK). This growth was mainly driven by a 10% increase in the company’s international operations. During the month, the new international route from Fortaleza in Brazil to Lisbon in Portugal was launched, further strengthening connectivity between South America and Europe.

LTM’s consolidated traffic, measured in revenue passenger-kilometers (RPK), increased 9.1% year over year. As traffic outpaced capacity expansion, the consolidated load factor rose 2.3% percentage points from April 2024 to 83.4% in April 2025, maintaining healthy load factors across all business segments.

During the month, LATAM Airlines transported more than 6.7 million passengers, an increase of 7.6% year over year. Year-to-date, LATAM Airlines has transported nearly 28 million passengers across its network.

Ryanair Holdings

European carrier, Ryanair, reported solid traffic numbers for April 2025, driven by upbeat air-travel demand.

The number of passengers transported on Ryanair flights was 18.3 million in April 2025, reflecting a 6% year-over-year increase. RYAAY’s traffic in April was higher than the March reading of 15 million, February reading of 12.6 million and the January reading of 12.4 million.

The April load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) of 93% improved 1% on a year-over-year basis, reflecting consistent passenger demand for the airline's services. While the April load factor was in line with the month of March, it was higher than the load factor of 92% reported in February 2025 and 91% reported in January 2025.

Notably, RYAAY operated more than 103,000 flights in April 2025. This marks an improvement from 84,000 flights operated in March 2025 and 71,360 flights operated in February 2025. In January 2025, growth at RYAAY was hampered by 38 delayed Boeing BA deliveries.

