News & Insights

World Markets

COP28: Zambia's first green bond to be issued by year-end by Copperbelt Energy Corp

Credit: REUTERS/AMR ALFIKY

December 05, 2023 — 08:10 am EST

Written by Chris Mfula for Reuters ->

By Chris Mfula

LUSAKA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Zambia's Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) will issue the southern African country's first green bond by the end of the year, the power company said on Tuesday, with a $54 million note to be sold as part of a $200 million green bond programme.

The proceeds will be used to fund solar energy generation, as part of the company's aim to generate 200MW of renewable energy, Owen Silavwe, CEC's chief executive officer said in a statement released on the sidelines of the COP28 climate summit.

Green bonds have grown in popularity globally as policymakers and financiers seek market-driven ways to tackle climate change. It is also part of a broader rise in finance linked to environmental, sustainability and governance (ESG) goals.

Zambia finalised regulations for issuing green bonds locally to support climate-related projects in December 2022.

"We anticipate that (CEC's announcement) will catalyse the listing of more green bonds as a means of capital raising for green initiatives and contribute towards deepening capital in our country," Nonde Sichilima, a director at Zambia's Securities and Exchange Commission, said in the announcement.

The lead arranger for CEC's green bond programme was Cygnum Capital, while the cornerstone investor was the Emerging Africa Investment Fund "in partnership with" South African bank Absa.

Emerging Africa Investment Fund is owned by Private Infrastructure Development Group, which in turn is owned by six developed country governments and the World Bank's International Finance Corporation.

(Reporting by Chris Mfula, Writing by Rachel Savage; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Rachel.Savage@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.