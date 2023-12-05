News & Insights

COP28: Arab Coordination Group allocates $10 billion to support energy transition - WAM

December 05, 2023 — 10:27 am EST

Written by Nayera Abdallah for Reuters

DUBAI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Arab Coordination Group (ACG) said on the sidelines of the U.N.'s COP28 climate summit that it would allocate $10 billion to support energy transition until 2030, UAE state news agency (WAM) said on Tuesday.

The funding by ACG, an alliance comprising regional and international development institutions, was meant "to drive a comprehensive and affordable transition to renewable energy in developing countries", WAM added.

