Cop28 - UAE president announces $30 bln fund to bridge climate finance gap

Credit: REUTERS/AMR ALFIKY

December 01, 2023 — 04:45 am EST

Written by William James for Reuters ->

By William James

DUBAI, Dec 1 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed announced on Friday the establishment of a $30 billion climate fund for global climate solutions that it hopes will lead to $250billion of investment by the end of the decade.

Dubbed ALTÉRRA, the fund will allocate $25 billion towards climate strategies and $5 billion specifically to incentivise investment flows into the Global South, according to a statement by the COP28 Presidency.

In collaboration with global asset managers BlackRock, Brookfield and TPG, ALTÉRRA has committed $6.5 billion to climate-dedicated funds for global investments, including the Global South, the statement said.

ALTÉRRA was established by Abu Dhabi-based alternate investment manager Lunate, and COP28 Director-General Majid Al Suwaidi will serve as ALTÉRRA's chief executive officer.

(Reporting by William James; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Susan Fenton and Sharon Singleton)

((Nadine.Awadalla@thomsonreuters.com;))

