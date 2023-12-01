Cop28 - UAE president announces $30 bln fund to bridge climate finance gap

DUBAI, Dec 1 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed announced on Friday the establishment of a $30 billion climate fund for global climate solutions.

The fund is designed to bridge climate finance gap and aims to stimulate $250 billion of investment by 2030, he said.

(Reporting by William James; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Susan Fenton)

