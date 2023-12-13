News & Insights

World Markets

COP28 summit approves deal on transition away from fossil fuels

Credit: REUTERS/THAIER AL-SUDANI

December 13, 2023 — 02:12 am EST

Written by William James for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The COP28 climate summit on Wednesday approved a deal that would, for the first time, push nations to transition away from fossil fuels to avert the worst effects of climate change.

(Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

((elizabeth.piper@thomsonreuters.com; 07979746994; Reuters Messaging: elizabeth.piper.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.