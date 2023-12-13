COP28 summit approves deal on transition away from fossil fuels

DUBAI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The COP28 climate summit on Wednesday approved a deal that would, for the first time, push nations to transition away from fossil fuels to avert the worst effects of climate change.

(Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

