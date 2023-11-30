News & Insights

COP28 president urges delegates, oil companies to work together at UN climate summit

Credit: REUTERS/AMR ALFIKY

November 30, 2023 — 05:19 am EST

Written by Maha El Dahan for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The incoming COP28 president, Sultan al-Jaber, opened this year's U.N. climate summit by urging countries to find common ground in policies to meet global climate goals.

Jaber, who is also the CEO of the UAE's national oil company ADNOC, acknowledged in a text version of his opening remarks that there were "strong views about the idea of including language on fossil fuels and renewables in the negotiated text ... I ask you to work together."

"Colleagues, let history reflect the fact that this is the Presidency that made a bold choice to proactively engage with oil and gas companies," Jaber said. "We had many hard discussions. Let me tell you, it wasn't easy."

He noted that many national oil companies had adopted net-zero targets for 2050. "I am grateful that they have stepped up to join this game-changing journey," Jaber said. "But, I must say, it is not enough, and I know that they can do more."

(Reporting by Maha El Dahan; Editing by Katy Daigle)

((Katy.Daigle@thomsonreuters.com;))

