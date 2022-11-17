COP28 may make up for COP27’s shortcomings: podcast

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The global climate meeting has mostly failed to lure the same corporate big hitters as Glasgow did last year. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists discuss how even if the gathering in Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh yields little progress, 2023 in the UAE could be better.

Listen to the podcast

Follow @aimeedonnellan on Twitter

(Editing by Oliver Taslic)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.