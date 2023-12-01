COP28- India's Modi proposes India host 2028 climate summit

Corrects to say Modi proposed India host 2028 summit, not next summit

Dec 1 (Reuters) - India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday proposed that his country host the COP33 climate summit in the year 2028.

"India is committed to UN Framework for Climate Change and that is why I propose from this stage that COP33 Summit in 2028 be hosted in India," Modi said during his speech at the COP28 summit in the UAE.

(Writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar, editing by Christina Fincher)

