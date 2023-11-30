News & Insights

COP28 formally approves climate disaster fund arrangements

Credit: REUTERS/AMR ALFIKY

November 30, 2023 — 07:24 am EST

Written by William James for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Countries at the U.N. COP28 climate summit on Thursday formally approved a deal on a new climate disaster fund.

The deal was adopted following the COP28 opening ceremony, drawing a standing ovation from delegates.

Representatives from developed and developing countries painstakingly crafted the agreement during negotiations this year. It will launch a fund to help vulnerable nations cope with the cost of climate-driven damage from drought, floods and rising seas.

(Reporting by William James, editing by Katy Daigle)

((william.james@thomsonreuters.com; @wjames_reuters; +44 20 7513 4401;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

