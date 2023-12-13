News & Insights

World Markets

COP28 agreeable to Saudis as it lets nations chart own course - source

Credit: REUTERS/AMR ALFIKY

December 13, 2023 — 05:04 am EST

Written by Maha El Dahan for Reuters ->

By Maha El Dahan

DUBAI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The deal struck at the COP28 U.N. climate summit is agreeable because it provides a "menu" for every country to follow its own pathway to the energy transition, a source familiar with Saudi Arabia's thinking told Reuters on Wednesday.

Representatives from nearly 200 countries agreed at the summit to begin reducing global consumption of fossil fuels to combat climate change, signalling the end of the oil era.

More than 100 countries had lobbied for strong language to "phase out" oil, gas and coal use, but faced powerful opposition from the Saudi Arabia-led oil producer group OPEC, which argued that the world can slash emissions without shunning specific fuels.

The Saudi source pointed to the wording of Article 28 of the accord as key to why the kingdom found it agreeable.

Article 28 recognises the need for "for deep, rapid and sustained reductions in greenhouse gas emissions in line with 1.5 degrees Celsius pathways and calls on Parties to contribute to the following global efforts, in a nationally determined manner, taking into account the Paris Agreement and their different national circumstances, pathways and approaches."

"What you see behind that is recipes and if you are vegan you can go vegan, if you are vegetarian you can be and if you are a fish lover then you have that," the source said.

The agreement, struck in Dubai after two weeks of negotiations, was meant to send a powerful signal to investors and policy-makers that the world is united in its desire to break with fossil fuels, something scientists say is the last best hope to stave off climate catastrophe.

Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries control nearly 80% of the world's proven oil reserves along with about a third of global oil output, and their governments rely heavily on those revenues.

(Reporting by Maha El Dahan; Editing by Alison Williams and Sharon Singleton)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.