COP27 draft climate deal retains 1.5C limit, but many issues unresolved

By Katy Daigle, William James and Shadia Nasralla

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The first draft of a deal being hashed out at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt would keep a target of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, but leaves many of the most contentious issues in the talks unresolved ahead of a Friday deadline.

Egypt's COP27 president urged negotiators to overcome their differences, while poor nations slammed the draft as unambitious for not address their need for money to cope with damage already being wrought by climate-driven storms, droughts and floods.

"Time is not on our side, let us come together now and deliver by Friday," COP27 President Sameh Shoukry said in a letter to delegates published on Thursday.

The 20-page draft for a hoped-for final agreement repeats the goal from last year's Glasgow Climate Pact to limit warming to 1.5C, and "welcomes" the fact that delegates had for the first time begun discussions on launching a so-called loss and damage fund for countries being ravaged by climate impacts.

U.S. Special Climate Envoy John Kerry said last week that a few of the nearly 200 countries gathered for the talks in Sharm el-Sheikh had been resisting language around 1.5C, the level of warming beyond which scientists say climate change impacts dangerously spiral. Kerry declined to name the countries.

Xie has said China was not opposed to including the 1.5C target.

"There's still a lot of gaps in the texts," said a spokesperson for Britain's COP26 Presidency, which hosted last year's climate summit in Glasgow. "They need to build on what has gone before."

WHERE'S THE MONEY?

Climate-vulnerable countries including small island nations pointed out that, while the draft deal mentions loss and damage, it does not include details for launching a fund - a key demand in the talks that delegates have worried could stymie a final agreement.

Wealthy countries for years have resisted a loss and damage fund over fear that it could open them up to endless financial liability for their historical contribution to climate change.

"Anything less than establishing a loss and damage fund at this COP is a betrayal of the people who are working so hard to clean up this environment, and the people fighting for humanity," said Molwyn Joseph, Antigua and Barbuda's environment minister.

The draft also repeats the Glasgow deal's request for countries to accelerate measures towards the phase down of unabated coal power, despite a proposal from India and the European Union to expand that to all fossil fuels.

EU climate policy chief Frans Timmermans said the first draft left a lot to be desired.

"The cover text still needs a tremendous amount of work," he told Reuters. "So, we will continue the discussions and will give our input and hope that we can find this common ground before the end of the COP."

TEMPERATURE TARGET

On limiting the global temperature rise, the document mirrors language included in last year's COP26 agreement.

It stresses "the importance of exerting all efforts at all levels to achieve the Paris Agreement temperature goal of holding the increase in the global average temperature to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels and pursuing efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels."

Temperatures have already increased by 1.1C, and are projected to blow past 1.5C without swift and deep cuts to emissions within this decade.

Other unresolved issues include calls for boosting a global goal for finance to help developing countries adapt to the impacts of a warmer world, and plans for ratcheting up targets for cutting climate-warming emissions.

"I think the problem is that there's a lot in here, and lots of it will be shot down by parties on all sides", said Tom Evans, a climate policy analyst at E3G.

For daily comprehensive coverage on COP27 in your inbox, sign up for the Reuters Sustainable Switch newsletter here

FACTBOX-COP27: Counting the rising cost of climate disasters

Children from Global South make their presence felt at climate summit

Key takeaways from the G20 summit in Bali

COP27 climate talks seen as key to success at next month's U.N. nature summit

INSIGHT-Egypt's Nile Delta farmland salts up as temperatures, and seas, rise

INSIGHT-Bankers bet billions on new wave of debt-for-nature deals

COP27 page on Eikon https://amers2.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=820392360

Greeted like a rock star, Brazil's Lula promises to protect Amazon

Fossil carbon dioxide emissionshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3UlWfVD

(Additional reporting from Dominic Evans, Valerie Volcovici, Kate Abnett, Gloria Dickie, and Simon Jessop; Writing by Richard Valdmanis)

((richard.valdmanis@thomsonreuters.com; +1 617 312 6022; Reuters Messaging: richard.valdmanis.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.