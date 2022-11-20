COP27 deal is a blessing in a very good disguise

Reuters Reuters

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters Breakingviews) - The world’s premier forum for combatting climate change concluded in Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh on Sunday with an inadequate agreement to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions. One key factor stops COP27 from being a total flop.

While war and an energy security crisis have diluted political attention, Sunday’s final text was weak. At Glasgow’s COP26 a year ago, the world’s nearly 200 nations promised to update their decarbonisation plans in 2022. Progress since then has been slow. In an attempt to reinvigorate the process delegates like Alok Sharma, the UK’s point person for COP26, wanted the COP27 agreement to mandate a peaking of global emissions by 2025, the firming up the end of coal, and a glide path to phase out oil and gas. None of these made the final version.

The conference thus made near-zero progress on its primary job: to halve emissions by 2030 so global warming might remain a manageable 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. The reference in COP27’s final text to “low-emission” energy sources, which could bolster the growing use of methane-emitting gas, may even represent a step back.

Still, one thing in the final text was a win. References to a “loss and damage” fund address a gripe of the developing world, namely that rich countries responsible for most of the world’s historical emissions should pay to clean up the real effects of climate change happening right now. China and India have championed the change on behalf of poorer countries. Fearing legal implications the United States has always resisted such moves. At COP27, that changed.

Pessimists will accurately stress that a newly agreed loss and damage fund to pay off affected countries is just an empty bucket – the details will be determined later. Those negotiations will be difficult. Epic floods in Pakistan this year submerged swathes of the country and wiped out much of its agriculture and infrastructure, creating an estimated $40 billion hit. Some studies reckon loss and damage will cost developing countries $580 billion in 2030.

Still, the main growth in emissions over the next two decades is in regions other than Europe, the United States, and China. At COP26 it was obvious a perceived lack of generosity from richer nations was holding back efforts to mitigate and adapt to climate change. As such, even a moderate show of goodwill from richer countries may incentivise poorer counterparts to set themselves tougher targets. Throw in innovations like Indonesia’s $20 billion of overseas cash to help decarbonisation, and COP27 may in time look less like “Sharmageddon” than it does right now.

CONTEXT NEWS

Global climate negotiators agreed on Nov. 20 at the COP27 summit in Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh to set up a fund to help poor countries affected by climate disasters.

The commitment to establish a dedicated “loss and damage” fund left many of the most controversial decisions on how it might work until next year, including who should pay into it.

Meanwhile, the overall end-of-conference agreement did not contain a reference requested by India and some other delegations to phase down use of "all fossil fuels".

It instead called on countries to take steps toward "the phasedown of unabated coal power and phase-out of inefficient fossil fuel subsidies," as agreed at last year’s COP26 Glasgow summit.

"Too many parties are not ready to make more progress today in the fight against climate crisis," European Union climate policy chief Frans Timmermans said, describing the deal as "not enough of a step forward for people and planet."

"It is more than frustrating to see overdue steps on mitigation and the phase-out of fossil energies being stonewalled by a number of large emitters and oil producers," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in a statement.

(Editing by Una Galani and Katrina Hamlin)

