US Markets

COP27: Biden says the climate crisis is about "very life of the planet"

Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY

November 11, 2022 — 10:39 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Adds quote, background

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden addressed the COP27 climate conference in Egypt on Thursday, saying the global climate crisis posed an existential threat to the planet.

"The climate crisis is about human security, economic security, environmental security, national security, and the very life of the planet," Biden said.

He assured delegates the United States was meeting the challenge with urgency, and apologized for the country having temporarily exited the Paris Agreement before he came to office.

His speech was intended to remind government representatives gathered in Sharm el-Sheikh to keep alive a goal to avert the worst impacts of planetary warming, even as a slew of crises - from a land war in Europe to rampant inflation - distract the international focus.

(Writing by Katy Daigle; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

((simon.jessop@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 207 542 5052; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: simon.jessop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.