$COP stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$COP stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $206,280,041 of trading volume.

$COP Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $COP (you can track the company live on Quiver's $COP stock page ):

$COP insiders have traded $COP stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KIRK L. JOHNSON (Executive Vice President) purchased 5,300 shares for an estimated $499,472

$COP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,050 institutional investors add shares of $COP stock to their portfolio, and 1,086 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$COP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $COP stock 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 05/30.

on 05/30. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 05/15 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/08, 02/25.

on 05/15 and 2 sales worth up to on 04/08, 02/25. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 05/13 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/08.

on 05/13 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 04/11, 04/07 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 03/05.

on 04/11, 04/07 and 2 sales worth up to on 05/12, 03/05. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/21. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/01.

$COP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COP in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

ConocoPhillips issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/02/2025

$COP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COP recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $COP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $115.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ryan Todd from ConocoPhillips set a target price of $113.0 on 07/02/2025

