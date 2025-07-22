Stocks
COP

$COP stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

July 22, 2025 — 03:16 pm EDT

$COP stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $307,582,307 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $COP:

$COP Insider Trading Activity

$COP insiders have traded $COP stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • KIRK L. JOHNSON (Executive Vice President) purchased 5,300 shares for an estimated $499,472

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$COP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,019 institutional investors add shares of $COP stock to their portfolio, and 1,140 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$COP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $COP stock 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$COP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COP in the last several months. We have seen 11 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/22/2025
  • Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/15/2025
  • UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025
  • RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/11/2025
  • Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/26/2025
  • Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/11/2025
  • Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/13/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $COP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $COP forecast page.

$COP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COP recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $COP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $115.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • John Freeman from Raymond James set a target price of $117.0 on 07/22/2025
  • Ryan Todd from Piper Sandler set a target price of $123.0 on 07/15/2025
  • Scott Hanold from RBC Capital set a target price of $113.0 on 07/11/2025
  • Paul Cheng from Scotiabank set a target price of $100.0 on 07/11/2025
  • Josh Silverstein from UBS set a target price of $115.0 on 07/11/2025
  • Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a target price of $117.0 on 06/26/2025
  • Alastair Syme from Citigroup set a target price of $115.0 on 06/11/2025

You can track data on $COP on Quiver Quantitative.

