$COP stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$COP stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $307,582,307 of trading volume.

$COP Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $COP (you can track the company live on Quiver's $COP stock page ):

$COP insiders have traded $COP stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KIRK L. JOHNSON (Executive Vice President) purchased 5,300 shares for an estimated $499,472

$COP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,019 institutional investors add shares of $COP stock to their portfolio, and 1,140 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$COP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $COP stock 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$COP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COP in the last several months. We have seen 11 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/22/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/15/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/11/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/26/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/11/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/13/2025

$COP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COP recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $COP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $115.0.

Here are some recent targets:

John Freeman from Raymond James set a target price of $117.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Ryan Todd from Piper Sandler set a target price of $123.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Scott Hanold from RBC Capital set a target price of $113.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Paul Cheng from Scotiabank set a target price of $100.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Josh Silverstein from UBS set a target price of $115.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a target price of $117.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Alastair Syme from Citigroup set a target price of $115.0 on 06/11/2025

