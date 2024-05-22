COP Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $118.41, changing hands as low as $117.88 per share. ConocoPhillips shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COP's low point in its 52 week range is $98.38 per share, with $135.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $118.45. The COP DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

