COP Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $97.89, changing hands as high as $98.03 per share. ConocoPhillips shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COP's low point in its 52 week range is $79.88 per share, with $116.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $97.53. The COP DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

