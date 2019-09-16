COP Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $62.41, changing hands as high as $63.15 per share. ConocoPhillips shares are currently trading up about 9.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COP's low point in its 52 week range is $50.13 per share, with $80.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.98.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.