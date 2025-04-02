COP Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $105.74, changing hands as high as $106.07 per share. ConocoPhillips shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COP's low point in its 52 week range is $86.81 per share, with $135.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $106.03. The COP DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

