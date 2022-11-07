World Markets

COP 27: Dutch to boost climate funding to developing nations, PM says

Credit: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW

November 07, 2022 — 02:13 pm EST

Written by Toby Sterling for Reuters ->

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday said the Netherlands will increase its annual contribution to climate finance in developing countries to 1.8 billion euros, about 50% above 2021 levels, by 2025.

Speaking at the opening of the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, Rutte said the increase would include a 100 million euro donation to the Africa Adaptation Acceleration Programme, a joint initiative of the African Development Bank and the Global Center on Adaptation.

"This money needs to go to those hit hardest by climate change", he said.

($1 = 1.0011 euros)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling Editing by Chris Reese)

