Markets

Coor Extends Facility Management Services Agreement With Volvo Cars

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Coor, which has delivered facility management services to Volvo Cars since 2005, said that it has now chosen to extend the collaboration regarding IFM services, including cleaning, reception, service desk and waste management.

The agreement spans three years with an extension option for a further two years, and is worth some SEK 145 million annually excluding additional variable project volumes. The agreement runs from 1 September 2022.

In addition, Coor delivers property services, process decontamination and process maintenance to Volvo Cars, both in Sweden and in Gent, Belgium.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular