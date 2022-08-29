Coor Extends Facility Management Services Agreement With Volvo Cars

(RTTNews) - Coor, which has delivered facility management services to Volvo Cars since 2005, said that it has now chosen to extend the collaboration regarding IFM services, including cleaning, reception, service desk and waste management.

The agreement spans three years with an extension option for a further two years, and is worth some SEK 145 million annually excluding additional variable project volumes. The agreement runs from 1 September 2022.

In addition, Coor delivers property services, process decontamination and process maintenance to Volvo Cars, both in Sweden and in Gent, Belgium.

