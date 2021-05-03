Markets
COO

CooperSurgical Acquires Obp Medical For About $60 Mln

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - CooperCompanies (COO) said that CooperSurgical has acquired obp Medical Corporation for about $60 million.

obp Medical Corp. is a U.S. based medical device company that develops and markets differentiated products including single-use vaginal speculums with integrated LED illumination.

The products being acquired generated about $10 million of trailing twelve-month revenue.

The acquisition is expected to be neutral to Cooper's non-GAAP earnings per share in fiscal 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

COO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular