Is CooperStandard (CPS) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

CooperStandard (CPS) is a stock many investors are watching right now. CPS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 17.19, which compares to its industry's average of 18.06. CPS's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.31 and as low as 16.39, with a median of 17.67, all within the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. CPS has a P/S ratio of 0.25. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.74.

If you're looking for another solid Automotive - Original Equipment value stock, take a look at Strattec Security (STRT). STRT is a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Shares of Strattec Security are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 16.18 and a PEG ratio of 1.62 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 18.06 and 0.95, respectively.

Over the past year, STRT's P/E has been as high as 20.21, as low as 8.54, with a median of 13.89; its PEG ratio has been as high as 2.02, as low as 0.85, with a median of 1.39 during the same time period.

Additionally, Strattec Security has a P/B ratio of 1.19 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 3.44. For STRT, this valuation metric has been as high as 1.38, as low as 0.58, with a median of 0.77 over the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that CooperStandard and Strattec Security are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CPS and STRT sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Strattec Security Corporation (STRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.