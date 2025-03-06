COOPERS (THE Earnings Results: $COO Reports Quarterly Earnings

COOPERS (THE ($COO) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.92 per share, missing estimates of $0.92 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $964,700,000, missing estimates of $988,259,982 by $-23,559,982.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $COO stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

COOPERS (THE Insider Trading Activity

COOPERS (THE insiders have traded $COO stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALBERT G III WHITE (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 114,992 shares for an estimated $12,710,040 .

. BRIAN G ANDREWS (EVP, CFO & Treasurer) sold 24,788 shares for an estimated $2,625,071

AGOSTINO RICUPATI (SVP & CAO) sold 1,601 shares for an estimated $172,955

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

COOPERS (THE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 299 institutional investors add shares of COOPERS (THE stock to their portfolio, and 352 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.