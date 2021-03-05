Stocks
COO

Cooper’s 1Q Results Beat The Street Consensus; Street Says Buy

Contributor
Priti Ramgarhia TipRanks
Published

Cooper Cos. reported better-than-expected fiscal 1Q results, driven by higher revenues and improved margins. However, shares of the medical device company closed 2.5% lower on March 4.

Cooper (COO) posted 1Q adjusted earnings of $3.17 per share that surpassed analysts’ expectations of $2.78 and jumped 18% year-over-year. Revenue of $680.5 million beat the Street’s estimates of $660.7 million and grew 5% from the year-ago period.

The company’s CooperVision (CVI) revenue came in at $507 million in the quarter, up 4% year-over-year, while CooperSurgical (CSI) sales increased 8% to $173.5 million. Adjusted gross margin was 68%, up from 67% reported in the prior-year quarter. (See Cooper stock analysis on TipRanks)

For the fiscal year 2021, the company projects total revenue to land between $2.8 billion to $2.845 billion, versus the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Adjusted EPS is anticipated to range between $12.90 and $13.10, versus analysts’ expectations of $12.54 per share.

On Feb. 11, Piper Sandler analyst Matthew O'Brien increased the stock’s price target to $435 (17% upside potential) from $370 and reiterated a Buy rating. The analyst believes that “first half of 2021 estimates may be a little high due to COVID," but he remains "bullish on the story over the next 12 months after speaking to a contact lens distributor.”

The consensus rating among analysts is a Strong Buy based on 4 unanimous Buys. The average analyst price target stands at $435 and implies upside potential of about 17% to current levels. Shares have gained more than 14% over the past year.

Additionally, Cooper scores a 9 of 10 from TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock has strong potential to outperform market expectations.

Related News:
CMC Materials Bumps Up Quarterly Dividend By 5%, Boosts Share Buyback Plan
Wendy’s Drops 5.5% After 4Q Earnings Miss Analysts’ Estimates
Dollar Tree Posts Solid 4Q Earnings As Same-Store Sales Rise

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

COO

Latest Stocks Videos

    See more videos

    TipRanks

    TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.

    Learn More