News & Insights

Markets
COO

CooperCompanies Updates FY25 Outlook

March 06, 2025 — 04:33 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting its results for the first quarter on Thursday, medical devices company CooperCompanies (COO), updated its fiscal year 2025 financial guidance.

For the fiscal year 2025, adjusted earnings per share is expected to be $3.94 to $4.02, raised from previous guidance of $3.92 to $4.02.

The company continues to expect fiscal 2025 total revenue of $4,080 million to $4,158 million, and organic growth of 6% to 8%.

CVI revenue is expected to be $2,733 million to $2,786 million and CSI revenue of $1,347 million to $1,372 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

COO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.