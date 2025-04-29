CooperCompanies to Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 29, 2025

CooperCompanies will report Q2 2025 financial results on May 29, followed by a conference call.

CooperCompanies, a leading medical device company based in San Ramon, California, announced it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on May 29, 2025, at 4:15 PM ET. A conference call to discuss these results and corporate developments will follow at 5:00 PM ET, with a dial-in number provided for participants. The company's focus is on enhancing lives through its two business units, CooperVision, which specializes in contact lenses, and CooperSurgical, dedicated to fertility and women's healthcare. With over 16,000 employees and a presence in more than 130 countries, CooperCompanies impacts over fifty million lives annually.

When will CooperCompanies report its second quarter 2025 financial results?

CooperCompanies will report its second quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 4:15 PM ET.

How can I listen to CooperCompanies' conference call?

You can listen to the conference call by dialing 800-715-9871 and using the conference ID 1515103.

Is there an audio webcast available for the financial results announcement?

Yes, a simultaneous audio webcast and subsequent replay will be available at http://investor.coopercos.com.

What are the main business units of CooperCompanies?

CooperCompanies operates through two main business units: CooperVision and CooperSurgical, focusing on vision and women's healthcare.

Where is CooperCompanies headquartered?

CooperCompanies is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

Full Release





SAN RAMON, Calif., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



CooperCompanies (Nasdaq: COO), a leading medical device company, announced today it will report second quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 4:15 PM ET. Following the release, the Company will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET to discuss the results and current corporate developments.





The dial-in number for the call is 800-715-9871 and the conference ID is 1515103. A simultaneous audio webcast and subsequent replay can be accessed at



http://investor.coopercos.com



.







About CooperCompanies







CooperCompanies (Nasdaq: COO) is a leading global medical device company focused on helping people experience life’s beautiful moments through its two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision is a trusted leader in the contact lens industry, helping to improve the way people see each day. CooperSurgical is a leading fertility and women’s healthcare company dedicated to putting time on the side of women, babies, and families at the healthcare moments that matter most. Headquartered in San Ramon, CA, CooperCompanies has a workforce of more than 16,000, sells products in over 130 countries, and positively impacts over fifty million lives each year. For more information, please visit



www.coopercos.com



.





Contact:





Kim Duncan





Vice President, Investor Relations and Risk Management





925-460-3663









ir@cooperco.com







