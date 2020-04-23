Cooper Tire To Reopen U.S. And Serbia Plants; Re-close Mexico Plant

(RTTNews) - Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. (CTB) said that it will begin the process of reopening and ramping up production next week at its manufacturing plants in the United States and Serbia.

The plants have been temporarily closed for about five weeks due to coronavirus and its impacts.

The U.S. plant locations include Findlay, Ohio; Clarksdale and Tupelo, Mississippi and Texarkana, Arkansas. Cooper's plant in Serbia is located in Kruševac.

The company said its plant in Melksham, England remains temporarily closed.

Meanwhile, Mexican government has asked the company to temporarily close the plant beginning April 28 as the government now determined that the company's manufacturing plant in the country is a non-essential business.

Cooper had successfully reopened its Mexico plant April 13 after it had been temporarily closed due to coronavirus and its impacts.

Cooper said its distribution centers around the globe continue to operate and flow product to customers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.