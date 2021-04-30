Markets
CTB

Cooper Tire Stockholders Approve Merger With Goodyear

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. (CTB) said that its stockholders have approved the agreement and plan of merger with The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT).

At a special meeting of Cooper stockholders held Friday, about 99 percent of votes cast were in favor of the transaction. Goodyear is not required to hold a vote of its stockholders to approve the merger agreement.

In February 2021, Goodyear agreed to acquire Cooper in a deal with a total enterprise value of approximately $2.5 billion. Cooper shareholders would receive $41.75 per share in cash and a fixed exchange ratio of 0.907 shares of Goodyear common stock per Cooper share for a total equity value of about $2.8 billion.

Upon closing of the transaction, Goodyear shareholders would own about 84% of the combined company, and Cooper shareholders would own about 16%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CTB GT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular