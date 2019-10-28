Cooper Tire & Rubber Q3 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. (CTB) reported that its third quarter net income declined to $29 million or $0.58 per share, from $54 million or $1.07 per share, last year.

In Monday pre-market trade, CTB is trading at $30.10 up $1.30 or 4.51 percent.

Quarterly net sales dropped to $704 million from $738 million in the prior year. Net sales included $54 million of lower unit volume and $7 million of unfavorable foreign currency impact, which were partially offset by $27 million of favorable price and mix.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.49 per share and revenues of $734.91 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Cooper expects fourth quarter operating profit margin to improve sequentially, with full year operating profit margin slightly above the 5.9 percent it reported for full year 2018, driven by positive trends in pricing, mix and raw materials.

The company expects continued global volume headwinds in the fourth quarter, but it anticipates growth in 2020 driven by strategic initiatives and improving market conditions.

