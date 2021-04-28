Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Could Easily Take On More Debt

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Cooper Tire & Rubber's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2020, Cooper Tire & Rubber had US$352.1m of debt, up from US$330.5m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$625.8m in cash, so it actually has US$273.6m net cash.

How Healthy Is Cooper Tire & Rubber's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:CTB Debt to Equity History April 28th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Cooper Tire & Rubber had liabilities of US$648.1m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$912.9m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$625.8m as well as receivables valued at US$515.4m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$419.8m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, Cooper Tire & Rubber has a market capitalization of US$2.90b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Cooper Tire & Rubber boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Also good is that Cooper Tire & Rubber grew its EBIT at 17% over the last year, further increasing its ability to manage debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Cooper Tire & Rubber's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. Cooper Tire & Rubber may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, Cooper Tire & Rubber produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 78% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing up

While Cooper Tire & Rubber does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of US$273.6m. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$308m, being 78% of its EBIT. So is Cooper Tire & Rubber's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Cooper Tire & Rubber that you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

