Cooper Tire & Rubber Issues Outlook; Q4 Operating Results In Line With Its View

(RTTNews) - Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) said the company's fiscal 2020 operating profit margin will be exceeding 2019. The company projects its first half 2020 operating profit margin to be impacted by typical seasonality and certain unique items. A modest global unit volume increase is anticipated compared to 2019, including in the U.S.

Fourth-quarter operating profit was $64 million compared to $25 million, a year ago. Profit per share was $1.02 compared to a loss of $0.01, last year.

Fourth quarter net sales were $750 million compared to $770 million, a year ago, a decrease of 2.6 percent. Unit volume decreased 2.6 percent year-on-year.

"Operating profit margin improved on both a year-over-year and sequential basis. We saw volume declines in all regions as global tire markets continued to be affected by unfavorable economic and political factors," said CEO Brad Hughes.

