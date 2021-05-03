Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Reports Profit In Q1 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) reported first quarter profit per share of $0.43 compared to a loss of $0.23, prior year. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.57, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Net income was $22 million, compared to a net loss of $12 million, last year.

First quarter net sales were $656 million compared to $532 million, prior year, an increase of 23.3 percent. Analysts expected revenue of $599.12 million, for the quarter. Global unit volume increased 16.6 percent.

