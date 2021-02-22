Markets
CTB

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Q4 Profit Falls

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) reported fourth quarter earnings per share of $0.75 compared to $1.02, prior year. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.92, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Operating profit was $60 million, compared to $64 million, a year ago. Fourth quarter net sales decreased 2.9 percent year-on-year to $728 million. Global unit volume decreased 9.8 percent from prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $732.68 million, for the quarter.

Goodyear has agreed to acquire Cooper in a transaction with a total enterprise value of approximately $2.5 billion and a total equity value of approximately $2.8 billion.

Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company were up 13% in pre-market trade on Monday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CTB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More