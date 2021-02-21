Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 1.0% Yield

It looks like Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 26th of February, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 26th of March.

Cooper Tire & Rubber's next dividend payment will be US$0.10 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.42 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Cooper Tire & Rubber has a trailing yield of 1.0% on the current share price of $43.77. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 14% of its income after tax. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Cooper Tire & Rubber generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out 5.2% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:CTB Historic Dividend February 22nd 2021

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. So we're not too excited that Cooper Tire & Rubber's earnings are down 2.2% a year over the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Cooper Tire & Rubber's dividend payments are effectively flat on where they were 10 years ago. When earnings are declining yet the dividends are flat, typically the company is either paying out a higher portion of its earnings, or paying out of cash or debt on the balance sheet, neither of which is ideal.

The Bottom Line

Has Cooper Tire & Rubber got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share are down meaningfully, although at least the company is paying out a low and conservative percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's definitely not great to see earnings falling, but at least there may be some buffer before the dividend needs to be cut. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're not all that optimistic on its dividend prospects.

Wondering what the future holds for Cooper Tire & Rubber? See what the five analysts we track are forecasting, with this visualisation of its historical and future estimated earnings and cash flow

